Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.84. 391,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.91.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

