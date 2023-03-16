Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,274 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.28. 915,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.