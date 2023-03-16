Chemung Canal Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $269.45. 246,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

