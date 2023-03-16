Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.00. 143,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 444,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
