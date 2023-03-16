Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.00. 143,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 444,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Children’s Place Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $20,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

