Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,847. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.51. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.97%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

