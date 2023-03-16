China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

CYD stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

