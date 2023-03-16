China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Down 1.8 %
CYD stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
