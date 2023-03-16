Christopher I. Humber Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher I. Humber bought 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 450,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTS shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

