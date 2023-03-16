CIBC Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$16.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of BOS stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.92. 59,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. Company insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

