CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) PT Set at C$1.42 by Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.42 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 215.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

MBA remained flat at C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. CIBT Education Group has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIBT Education Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

Featured Stories

