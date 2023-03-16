CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. 373,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $629.33 million, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

