Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.
NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,910. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99.
In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $43,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
