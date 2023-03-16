Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,910. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $43,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.