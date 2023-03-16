Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.44 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,707.50 or 0.06837500 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $11.44 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00406160 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.01 or 0.27453730 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.