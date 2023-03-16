Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.9 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,984. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

