Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.9 %
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.
Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,984. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.