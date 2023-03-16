Compound Market Cap Reaches $322.15 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Compound has a market cap of $322.15 million and approximately $24.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $44.33 or 0.00171896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00079030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00046813 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00050055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003872 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.63942125 USD and is down -10.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $38,585,097.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

