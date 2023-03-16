Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 295,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 131,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

