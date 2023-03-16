Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

