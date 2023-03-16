Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
