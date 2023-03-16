Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 3.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.54. 485,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,331,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Specifically, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

