Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 204,233 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 892,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,233 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

