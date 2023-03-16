Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Donaldson worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Donaldson by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 70,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

DCI opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

