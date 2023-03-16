Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $15.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 331.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,210 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

