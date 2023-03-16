Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $77.84 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.