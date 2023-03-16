Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 156,687 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,687 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Leslie’s worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,216,000 after buying an additional 753,884 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 322,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 274,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the period.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

