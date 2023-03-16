Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $73,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

