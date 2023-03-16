Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Conformis has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

