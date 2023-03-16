ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down to $95.24

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.24, but opened at $92.01. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 910,607 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

