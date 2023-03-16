ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.17. 2,636,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,879. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

