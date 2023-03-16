Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWCO. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Consolidated Water Stock Performance
CWCO stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
