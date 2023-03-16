Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWCO. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CWCO stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

