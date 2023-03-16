Contrasting Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) & Its Peers

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alpha Tau Medical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A -$33.76 million -4.65 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $57.96 million 1.56

Alpha Tau Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical Competitors 985 3588 7790 180 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 484.99%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -32.53% -27.99% Alpha Tau Medical Competitors -1,305.62% -152.50% -26.85%

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical competitors beat Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

