Contrasting DFI Retail Group (DFILF) & The Competition

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DFI Retail Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

Dividends

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 58.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A 7.65 DFI Retail Group Competitors $29.90 billion $704.98 million 149.72

This table compares DFI Retail Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DFI Retail Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group Competitors 1.92% 15.58% 5.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DFI Retail Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DFI Retail Group Competitors 1094 2647 2827 106 2.29

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.05%. Given DFI Retail Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DFI Retail Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

DFI Retail Group competitors beat DFI Retail Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.