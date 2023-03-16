Contrasting Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $296.03 billion N/A $18.20 billion $3.57 4.75 Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.77 $17.78 million $0.09 22.11

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Volkswagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volkswagen and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.19% 9.94% 2.98% Lion Electric 12.70% -12.59% -8.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volkswagen and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 6 4 0 2.17 Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40

Volkswagen currently has a consensus price target of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,019.62%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 171.36%. Given Volkswagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Volkswagen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment includes the development of vehicles, engines and vehicle software, the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of trucks, and buses, and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components business. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, and fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

