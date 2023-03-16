Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

