Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday. Citigroup currently has $0.90 price objective on the stock.

CXOXF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Core Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an underweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Core Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CXOXF stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Core Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

