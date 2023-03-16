CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:CORR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 109,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

