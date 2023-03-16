Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,687. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

