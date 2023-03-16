Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,513,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,687. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.27%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
