Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18,416.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,257,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 751.7% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 476,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 420,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 1,239,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,539. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.