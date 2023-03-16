Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON COST traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 52.90 ($0.64). 729,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 32.10 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.93 ($0.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.52 million, a PE ratio of -2,595.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Kate Rock bought 50,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,156.61). 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

