CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

