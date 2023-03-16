Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 32,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 10,878,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,220. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

