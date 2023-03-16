Credit Suisse Group Trims Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Target Price to $38.00

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 371,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,005. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.