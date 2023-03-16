Credit Suisse Group Trims Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Target Price to $38.00

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.07% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 371,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,005. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
