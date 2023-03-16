Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Outperform

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,421. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

