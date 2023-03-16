CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
CVAC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. CureVac has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
