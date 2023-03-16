CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.02. 1,140,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,404,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.52 and a 1-year high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.