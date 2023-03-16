Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 8,990 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 10.3 %

NVTS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 1,671,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,447. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $837.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

