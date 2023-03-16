Dawn Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002981 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $55.15 million and $2.53 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00403582 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.09 or 0.27277503 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

