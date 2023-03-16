DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
DBM Global Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.
DBM Global Company Profile
DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBM Global (DBMG)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.