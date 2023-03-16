DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

DBVT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 24,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

