Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered Decibel Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 14,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,929. The company has a market cap of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 171,491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

