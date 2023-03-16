Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$42.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$33.87 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$29.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

