Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,345. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

