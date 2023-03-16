Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Denny’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $604.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s
In other news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Denny’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
